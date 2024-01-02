Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The local road closures this week - stock photo

• A1081, to 5am February 3 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A5, to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm to 11pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, South Of Hockliffe to North Of Hockliffe - multiway traffic signals for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, A5120 roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, ring management and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 4 to 5am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 12 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 12 to junction 11A - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.