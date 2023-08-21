Whipsnade Zoo is giving you the chance to make your dream come true and be a zookeeper for a day

Become a Keeper for a Day at Whipsnade and you'll be helping their vital conservation work

Animal lovers of all ages are being invited to live out their dreams and become a zookeeper for a day.

By popular demand, Whipsnade – the UK’s largest zoo – has added 42 new dates starting from Monday, November 6 for those who can think of nothing better than seeing what it takes to care for all sorts of species from Asian elephants to black-footed penguins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants will spend the whole day exploring the ZSL conservation zoo, arriving before it officially opens and getting stuck into the greatest job on earth – carefully preparing food for some of the 10,000 animals housed at Whipsnade, including rhinos and chimpanzees, before feeding the hungry herds a fresh and nutritious breakfast.

Get up close and personal with the elephants at Whipsnade when you sign up for this once-in--lifetime experience

Guests will have the opportunity to ask the zoo’s unflappable experts their most burning wildlife questions, discovering fascinating facts about each animal, while helping with the monumental task of cleaning up after them – before enjoying lunch at the zoo’s Basecamp Restaurant.

Funds raised from the Keeper for a Day experience support the conservation charity ZSL’s vital work protecting species, restoring ecosystems, inspiring change and bringing people closer to wildlife in the UK and around the world.

Visitor experiences manager Catherine Howes says: “Spending the day as a zookeeper is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that also raises funds for our important work for wildlife.

"Families and friends can come behind the scenes at our world famous conservation zoo, creating incredible memories and getting closer to nature together.”