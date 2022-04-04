Whipsnade's lemurs enjoy an Easter egg hunt

Lemurs get in on some Easter action

Keepers at the UK’s largest Zoo hid colourful, papier-mache eggs for the eight ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta), containing their favourite treats, such as peas, sweetcorn and beans.

The Easter Egg Trail opened at the weekend and coincides with the re-opening of the Zoo's lemur walk-through exhibit for summer.

Team Leader, Hayley Jakeman said: “With families coming to hunt for Easter eggs all over our massive, 600-acres here at Whipsnade Zoo, we thought our inquisitive, playful lemurs should get a chance to join in the fun.

“We made the Easter eggs as colourful as we could, and hid eggs of various sizes, because we know how much this group of lemurs love discovering and investigating new things.

“Hopefully families doing the Easter Egg Trail at Whipsnade Zoo over the Easter school holidays get as much joy out of it as our ring-tailed lemurs did!

“It’s so great that as well as hunting for eggs and taking part in all the activities, visitors will also be able to come into our “In with the Lemurs” walk-through exhibit again. It will be open every afternoon, so the lemurs will be delighted that there will be new people to examine and jump around!”

Up until Sunday 24 April, children and their grown-ups can take part in an Easter egg hunt with a difference at the UK’s largest Zoo, where five giant eggs, each with a connection to one of the Zoo’s incredible animals, have been hidden by the Easter Bunny.

Families can solve clues as they eggs-plore, and once they’ve cracked the code, will discover where the Easter Bunny is hiding with her sticker prizes! There are also golden eggs to be found by those with a spring in their step!

Over Easter, guests will be able to visit a new pride of African lions currently ‘on holiday’ at Whipsnade Zoo until May while their habitat at their Suffolk home is fixed.