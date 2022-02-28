Will Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre relocate as developers reveal plans for site?

Residents are urged to take part in a consultation that will shape the future of the land at Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre.

Several thousands have already viewed the plans online, which propose a 44 mixed-unit development called Briggington Grange, including a “selection of flats, semi-detached and terraced housing”.

Land occupied by the garden centre business, together with an adjoining plot, was sold to developers Logic Land and Thrive Homes in September last year by owners Martin and Stuart Hammond, with all relevant leases transferred to the new owners on unchanged terms.

The Briggington Grange proposal.

The LBO understands garden centre still has a number of years left on its lease, and that the developers’ intention is to work with the business so it can be relocated to a new place and doesn’t sit amongst the housing.

A spokesman for The Community Communications Partnership, which is handling the consultation, said: “This is the initial consultation about the plans that will then feed into the plans that we eventually submit to the council. At that point, the council will carry out a second round of consultation on the final plans.

“We are also covering the project on social media, advertising on multiple platforms and so far over 2,000 residents has visited the website and watched our virtual exhibition.

“We have had quite a bit of feedback already that we will analyse and produce a report (Statement of Community Involvement) on for the client that then feeds into their designs (with appropriate amendments) that form the formal planning application.”

1,000 leaflets have been distributed to neighbouring properties, which state that the development will “provide much needed homes” for Central Bedfordshire and “develop on a brownfield site that requires no green space to be lost.”

It also notes that existing access via the A4012 “will be retained” and that Thrive Homes also wishes to retain the mature group of lime trees that make up the frontage along Leighton Road.

In all, 84 parking spaces are proposed for the 44 homes, while “a host of sustainable measures are set to be included, such as: a fabric first approach; solar panels; EV car charging points; and low flow taps.

To have your say and fill in the online feedback form, visit: www.briggingtongrange.comThe consultation will be running until March 14.