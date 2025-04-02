Win a coffee roasting experience and help raise money for a good cause with Leighton Buzzard's The House of Coffee
Leighton Buzzard-based artisan coffee roaster The House of Coffee is giving you the chance to perk yourself up with a break from the daily grind thanks to its Roast and Raise competition.
The House of Coffee has been a staple in the town centre since 1984 and many will remember the days of that rich coffee smell filling the streets nearby as coffee was roasted in its Peacock Mews shop.
Now current owner Nick Stagg wants to bring that nostalgia back and has installed a new digital micro roaster in store, creating the opportunity to make artisan blends right here on the high street.
He said: “We are passionate about coffee and we wanted to bring back that heritage of roasting beans on site and give our customers the opportunity to be part of that experience. Roast and Raise gives them that chance and also allows us to support some of the great local charities in the area”.
Each month, anyone can enter the competition via the store's Facebook or Instagram pages and win the chance to roast their own coffee beans in store.
They can take home a bag of their own bespoke blend and House of Coffee will also sell a kilo in store. All proceeds will go to the winner’s nominated charity and they’ll even get to name it themselves.
Leighton Buzzard Mayor, Cllr David Bligh headed to the shop to see what was brewing and even had a go himself.
He said: “It’s great to see the independent businesses on our High St offering something unique to the people of Leighton Buzzard. The Roast and Raise competition is a fantastic initiative for our local charities and a great way for this business to give something back to the community”.
As well as the monthly Roast and Raise competition, The House of Coffee have also announced its sponsorship of Spectrum Community Arts, a local not-for-profit organisation that provides accessible performing arts workshops for individuals with disabilities and additional needs.
So don’t miss out and steam down there – espresso!
