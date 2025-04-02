Win a coffee roasting experience and help raise money for a good cause with Leighton Buzzard's The House of Coffee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you love coffee a latte (get it?) you won’t want to miss this chance to win a fantastic experience and raise money for a good cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Buzzard-based artisan coffee roaster The House of Coffee is giving you the chance to perk yourself up with a break from the daily grind thanks to its Roast and Raise competition.

The House of Coffee has been a staple in the town centre since 1984 and many will remember the days of that rich coffee smell filling the streets nearby as coffee was roasted in its Peacock Mews shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now current owner Nick Stagg wants to bring that nostalgia back and has installed a new digital micro roaster in store, creating the opportunity to make artisan blends right here on the high street.

Leighton Buzzard Mayor, Cllr David Bligh visits The House of Coffee

He said: “We are passionate about coffee and we wanted to bring back that heritage of roasting beans on site and give our customers the opportunity to be part of that experience. Roast and Raise gives them that chance and also allows us to support some of the great local charities in the area”.

Each month, anyone can enter the competition via the store's Facebook or Instagram pages and win the chance to roast their own coffee beans in store.

They can take home a bag of their own bespoke blend and House of Coffee will also sell a kilo in store. All proceeds will go to the winner’s nominated charity and they’ll even get to name it themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton Buzzard Mayor, Cllr David Bligh headed to the shop to see what was brewing and even had a go himself.

He said: “It’s great to see the independent businesses on our High St offering something unique to the people of Leighton Buzzard. The Roast and Raise competition is a fantastic initiative for our local charities and a great way for this business to give something back to the community”.

As well as the monthly Roast and Raise competition, The House of Coffee have also announced its sponsorship of Spectrum Community Arts, a local not-for-profit organisation that provides accessible performing arts workshops for individuals with disabilities and additional needs.

So don’t miss out and steam down there – espresso!