Win a free family photo session as Leighton Buzzard photographer holds Secret Santa Giveaway

A kindhearted Leighton Buzzard photographer is holding a Secret Santa Giveaway to surprise families this Christmas.

Louise Gurney is offering the chance to win a one hour photoshoot with their loved ones, which will include different set ups, poses and "lots of fun!"

The session will be held at Louise's studio, Blissful Dreams Photography, in Wingrave and each winning family will receive five digital photos.

Louise, her daughter Amelia, and baby boy, Riley. Image: Blissful Dreams Photography.

Child and baby portrait photographer, Louise, said: "I got the idea from a few of my clients who recommended me to friends but once they enquired they couldn't afford the photos. So I thought I could help people and organise a Christmas giveaway, which will be something special, especially in the lead up to the big day."

Louise studied at the University of Hertfordshire and worked at different photography studios after graduating. She then took the plunge and started her own business five years ago, originally in her living room, and relocated to the studio in Wingrave in 2020.

Louise, known as 'the baby whisperer' thanks to her patience, said: "I enjoy giving people memories. Since a young age, I've loved being the one taking pictures and putting them in photo albums. It's being able to capture that snapshot in time, especially for parents with children. It's amazing to be part of someone's story."