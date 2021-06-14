Win a three-course restaurant dinner for six people worth £360 (Live tribute act and disco included)

For those about to rock we salute you!

After more than a year of restrictions, one lucky reader and a group of pals could win a fabulous chance to dance the night away to live tribute act She Will Rock You.

Whittlebury Park, near Silverstone, is offering a table for six people for the spectacular show plus a delicious three-course dinner and disco afterwards on August 20.

Whittlebury Park luxury hotel and spa

Featuring the Queen of Rock, Lorraine Crosby – the

female voice on Meat Loaf’s duet ‘I would do anything for love’ – the classic show belts out songs from Queen, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Heart and many more.

With dazzling harmonies, blistering guitar work, fantastic costumes and choreography, this live show will rock your socks off!

It’s a great night out not to be missed, with a three-course dinner and disco to finish at 12.30am.

Whittlebury Park is a luxury four-star countryside hotel and spa resort in rural Northamptonshire.

To enter please answer the following question:

Which of Meat Loaf’s songs did Lorraine Crosby sing on?

>I'd do anything for love

>Bat out of hell

>I’d lie for you

To enter, you must fill in the coupon in this week's Bucks Herald (June 9), MK Citizen Extra (June 10), Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser (June 11) or Leighton & Buzzard Observer (June 15) and send to: She Will Rock You, Whittlebury Park, Whittlebury, near Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Closing date: July 1.

Whittlebury terms and conditions:

Prize winner and five guests must be aged 18 and over. Only one winner will be drawn. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable, non-exchangeable and there are no cash alternatives. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. The prize is available for She Will Rock You on 20 August 2021 only.