Househunters are being given the opportunity to take a look around their new Hadley Grange development in Leighton Buzzard, to get a feel for how the community will look upon completion.

The Open House event hosted by Taylor Wimpey South Midlands will take place on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 when the Taylor Wimpey sales and site teams will be on hand to guide visitors through the development and answer any questions they may have.

This will allow potential customers to get an exclusive look at the three-bedroom homes on the development, including the Braxton, Colton, Gosford and Easedale.

Taylor Wimpey's three-bed Colton home

In addition, for those who attend and reserve a plot on the day, there is a chance to win £1000 worth of John Lewis vouchers. Terms and conditions apply.

Fiona Lloyd, sales and marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to offer customers the opportunity to take a look around our Hadley Grange development and get a first glimpse of some of our finished homes, as we know how important it is to get a sense for an area before purchasing a home.

“We’d like to encourage first time buyers to attend the event, too, and make use of the expert advice on hand, with a financial advisor available to speak with those looking to step on to the property ladder.”

