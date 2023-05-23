Wing mum who survived breast cancer among runners who raised £27k at Cancer Research UK’s Aylesbury Race for Life

A Wing mother who beat breast cancer was among the 450 participants responsible for raising £27,000 at Aylesbury’s Race for Life.

The Aylesbury leg of Cancer Research UK’s long-running fundraiser was held in Waddesdon last Wednesday (17 May).

Mum of one, Kate Byrne, from Wing, personally raised £1,595 towards life-saving research.

Kate Byrne, Alfie, and Rosie

Kate, 49, ran alongside her son , Alfie, 12 and dog, Rosie, said: “I am still cancer free and I know that is down to my treatment and the research that went into it. Race for Life is the perfect way to give back and we love taking part. This year we ran for our close friend, Gemma, who recently passed away.”

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants received an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Runners can complete 3k, 5k, or 10k endurance challenges at the events hosted across the country.

Aylesbury Race for Life event manager, Claire Edgerton, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people supporting Race for Life at the stunning Waddesdon Manor. Our supporters always bring such a fantastic atmosphere to the evening’s events and it was great to spot some eye-catching costumes among the pink parade, weaving its way through the grounds. Everyone who came along is making a difference and fundraising to help people live longer.”

Now organisers of the 3k and 5k, are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they are appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Buckinghamshire, said:“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aylesbury.