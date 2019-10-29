Wing woman hopes to raise £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A woman from Wing is inviting people to a Bacon Butty Breakfast (BBB) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, November 9.

Fiona Phimester, holds the event every November, this is the tenth Bacon Butty Breakfast, she is hoping to raise £100,000 by November 2020, she has already raised £80,000.

This year, the event will be held in the Dining Hall at Cottesloe School, in Wing, from 8.30am till 11.30am.

She said: "We have raised about £80,000 for Macmillan since 2010.

"My mum had a cancerous brain tumour in 2010 and passed away that November after a short illness.

"She received incredible care from Macmillan and so this is my way of giving a bit back in the hope that others can also receive the care that mum did.

"2020 will be the 10th anniversary of my mums death and my aim is to reach £100,000 by November 2020.

"We do a curry night in the spring and we will be selling refreshments for the Rugby and Football Clubs in the summer and there will be the BBB next November, hopefully from all those events, we will reach our target."

This year, both Overstone Combined School and The Cottesloe School in Wing are going to support the event by ‘turning green’ on Friday, November 8.

They will accessorise their school uniform with something green and bring £1 to donate to Macmillan.

Fiona added: "We have breakfast, hot drinks, home baking, raffle, local stalls and this year we also have a Bake Off Competition."