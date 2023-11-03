Kerbside collection of garden waste will pause during the winter months as usual across Central Bedfordshire.

There will be the usual pause in garden waste collection from December 4 - February 23 but residents can dispose of garden waste at any of the four council Household Waste Recycling Centres. All other waste collections will continue as normal.

Garden waste collections will be suspended for 12 weeks from Monday December 4 until Friday February 23, inclusive.

Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date for their area which, depending on where they live, will be either the week starting Monday November 20 or the following one – Monday November 27.

Th collections will start again from Monday February 26.

All other waste collections will operate as normal.

Over the winter, very low volumes of garden waste are collected so it is not cost-effective or environmentally friendly to provide the service during these months.The council is encouraging residents to sign up for email alerts to receive timely notifications about the resumption of garden waste collections and other waste service changes throughout the year.

For more information about garden waste and collection dates you can also visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/garden-waste.

During the three-month break, garden waste can still be recycled at any of the council’s four Household Waste Recycling Centres which are open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm, including bank holidays.

For further details, including the opening times over the Christmas and New Year period, please visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/tidytips

The council is encouraging keen gardeners with enough space to compost garden waste – tips and advice can be accessed on the council’s website.