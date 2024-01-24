Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pupils at Woburn Lower School believe it is a special place, Ofsted inspectors found during their latest report.

Finding the school was ‘good’ overall, and outstanding for behaviour and personal development, lead inspector Caroline Crozier said: “They are immensely proud to be part of a learning community that has occupied the school’s historic buildings for over 400 years. Pupils’ enthusiasm for learning permeates the school. Their positive attitudes, along with adults’ high expectations, result in most pupils achieving very well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pupils regard the school’s small size as a strength. They love the way everyone gets to know each other well. This includes the adults. The strong bonds that are formed between adults and pupils mean that pupils feel safe and happy at school.”

The small village school with a big heart

Ms Crozier said teachers establish clear routines and high expectations from the moment children join the reception class which sets the foundations for excellent behaviour as pupils move through the school.

She said: “Pupils appreciate the many ways in which people are different. The range of opportunities for pupils to contribute to the school community and develop their character is impressive. Roles such as house captains, ambassadors and school councillors enable pupils to develop leadership skills and responsibility from an early age.”

She said the school’s curriculum is broad and ambitious, carefully designed to meet the needs of pupils in the mixed-age classes. In most subjects, the curriculum identifies the key learning for each year group. The curriculum sets out a logical sequence for the teaching, so that pupils build up deep and detailed knowledge over time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But she warned in a small number of subjects, the school has not yet identified what pupils should learn with enough precision. She said: “The curriculum in these subjects does not clearly define the order in which pupils should learn key knowledge. This means that pupils do not build their understanding of the subject over time. As a result, pupils do not learn as well in these subjects as the school would like them to.”

Ms Crozier said teachers are confident about the subjects they teach. They use questioning skilfully to check what pupils know. They present new concepts clearly and use a range of methods to make learning memorable and fun.

There is a robust system for identifying pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The school ensures these pupils access the same curriculum as their peers. Staff adapt resources or provide pupils with additional support. This enables many pupils with SEND to achieve well.

Headteacher Paula Black said: “This is an excellent report, particularly at a time when the benchmark for ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ is at the highest level it has ever been.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the last few years, the goalposts have regularly moved in terms of education structures and we have managed to adapt and adopt new ways of working, without losing the nurturing element that makes Woburn Lower so special, where each child's individual needs are met.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to our pupils, families, staff and governors for all of the hard work and unprecedented support you have given us. This has undoubtedly helped us to create a school of which we are hugely proud.”