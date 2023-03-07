Groundwork construction has started on a new crematorium in Steppingley, near Flitwick.

And Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has appointed Spacemaker Developments as the contractor.

Internal view of the new crematorium's service hall (Artist's impression courtesy of Central Bedfordshire Council)

Councillor Eugene Ghent, executive member for assets and housing, said: “The crematorium will be the first in Central Bedfordshire and will enable local people to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed away in an appropriate setting closer to home.”

It is anticipated there will be capacity for four to five services a day between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

There will also be landscaped gardens which will be open for residents, with free parking onsite.

The crematorium is expected to open in the spring 2024.

According to the CBC’s website, “over the next 20 years we are expecting around 40,000 new homes to be built,” which means an increasing demand for a crematorium.