Work to install average speed cameras along A5 in Hockliffe starts on Monday

The A5 through Hockliffe where average speed cameras are to be installed

Work to install average speed cameras along a busy stretch of the A5 through Hockliffe will start on Monday.

It will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am, to cause minimum disruption – but some delays, due to signal controlled lane closures could be expected.

The Highways Agency also warns some noise disturbance may occur due to the use of heavy machinery, but that this will be kept to a minimum.

Andrew Selous MP for South West Bedfordshire, second left, has welcomed the news

The work is expected to last for up to three weeks though no work will be carried out over the bank holiday period.

The four digital cameras will cover the full extent of the existing 30mph speed limit through the village, after plans were announced by the Highways Agency in September.

Hockliffe Parish Council has been campaigning for measures to tackle traffic problems in the village, with Highways England also looking long term at detrunking the A5 through Hockliffe.

Andrew Selous MP has also welcomed news of the project, stating it “will improve adherence to speed limits so that residents of South West Bedfordshire can enjoy safer roads.”

He said: “Hockliffe residents deserve safe roads. I am pleased that the National Highways are taking an important step towards improving enforcement of speed limits, and I know that this will reassure many in the village who are concerned about this.”

Rob Scott, chair of Hockliffe Parish Council, said: “After many years of working in partnership with National Highways, our MP, the police, our ward councillor and local residents, the parish council is delighted to hear that the much-needed average speed cameras have been given the green light."

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director, said: “Safety is National Highways top priority, and this investment into the A5 through Hockliffe will help to improve safety on this stretch of the Strategic Road Network. The installation of the cameras will also assist greatly with reducing the impact of poor speed compliance for our customers who live adjacent to the road.”