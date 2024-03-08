World Book Day 2024World Book Day 2024
World Book Day: Children in Leighton Buzzard show off their costumes

Check out the fantastic fancy dress
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT

Children in Leighton Buzzard donned their best costumes and themed outfits to mark World Book Day yesterday (March 7).

The day was first celebrated in the UK over 25 years ago, and is recognised in over 100 countries around the world. Each child in full-time education gets a token to spend on books, encouraging them to discover the love of reading.

Here are just a few of the fantastic costumes – sent in by our readers.

If you’d like to add your child to the gallery, email us at [email protected] and include the child’s name, age and character they’re dressed as.

James, 7 is Paddington Bear

1. James

James, 7 is Paddington Bear Photo: Jussi Claridge

Masie, 3, is Elsa from Frozen.

2. Masie

Masie, 3, is Elsa from Frozen. Photo: Marni Cosby

Heidi, aged 9, as Mary Poppins

3. Heidi

Heidi, aged 9, as Mary Poppins Photo: Gavyn Lugsden

Billy-Jack, 9, is Sonic

4. Billy-Jack

Billy-Jack, 9, is Sonic Photo: Zoe Fowler

