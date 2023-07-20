World champion rugby star visits Leighton Buzzard school for sports awards evening

Pupils of Brooklands Middle School welcomed rugby world champion Rochelle Clark as guest speaker at the school's sports awards evening.

World Cup winner Rochelle, or “Rocky” as she is best known, is the most experienced player to have ever worn the England jersey, having played for 15 consecutive years at international level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She started rugby at the age of 15 with Beaconsfield RFC and gained her first Cap in 2003. She has scored a total of 25 Test tries and with 137 caps, was the most-capped England rugby player of all time until 2023.

The Brooklands Sports Personality of 2023 Award was won by Harry in Yr 8.

Rocky gave pupils an inspiring talk about her career before presenting the awards at a ceremony held for the first time in four years.

The evening started with everyone who represented Brooklands at an event this year being presented with certificates and was followed by a presentation of more than 90 medals to individual award winners from each sport.

100% commitment awards were given for pupils who have worked hard in all PE lessons and clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winners included: Yr 5 Ellie Mai and Nicolo, Yr 6 Molly and Isaac, Yr 7 Josh and Hannah, Yr 8 George and Natalie.

Team of the year 2023 was won by the Yr 7/8 table tennis team.

Sports Achievement Awards were then presented to the following pupils: Yr 5 Harry and Bethany, Yr 6 Georgia and Ryan, Yr 7 Olivia and Charlie, Yr 8-Amiya and Harry.

Team of the year 2023 was won by the Yr 7/8 table tennis team who won the Leighton and Linslade Partnership event, qualifying for the county finals where they won a silver medal.

The main Brooklands Sports Personality of 2023 award was won by Harry of Yr 8, who was described as “the most incredible sports person on and off the field, someone who is passionate about whatever sport he does and is an incredible leader with exemplary behaviour”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school’s ‘Ad Astra Trophy’ (Rising Star award) was won by Phoenix.

The Ad Astra Trophy (Rising Star award) was won by Phoenix