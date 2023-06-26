World’s youngest DJ to perform at WindmillFest 2023 after set at Glastonbury

WindmillFest returns to nearby Ivinghoe next month – and with it world famous DJ Archie who will be performing at the event on the back his appearance at Glastonbury over the weekend.

Talented Archie Norbury, better known as DJ Archie, was named the world's youngest club DJ by the Guinness Book of World Records, in 2019.

He was officially recognised as the youngest DJ on the planet at just four years and 130 days old.

Crowds watch the performances on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Archie, from North Essex, won the title after playing a music set for a full hour at the Hong Kong club Bungalow, blasting classic house tunes to clubbers.

His appearance at WindmillFest has been organised by music event team The bass Invaderz, a group is dedicated to The Bass Invaders, an elite team of homegrown DJs bringing Drum 'n' Bass to the forefront of Aylesbury's musical and social scene.

A spokesman said: “We were asked to set up at our local festival and organise a rave for the kids. We managed to secure the booking of world famous DJ Archie to perform at the event. DJ Archie is the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest DJ in the world.

“He won the award when he was four, he is now seven years old and has played at Glastonbury this weekend, as well as many festivals/events all over the world.”

DJ Archie, who started mixing tunes at just two years old, has taken social media by storm, boasting 44,000 followers on TikTok and 100,000 more on his Facebook page.

His proud dad John Norbury, now takes the talented DJ to events around the country, where he performs to electronic music fans of all ages.

WindmillFest 2023, organised by Windmill Pre-school, is on from 12pm-5pm on Saturday, July 22, at the Brookmead school site, High Street, Ivinghoe, near Leighton Buzzard.

As well as live music the event is a fun day out for all the family with numerous attractions including bouncy castles, children’s entertainers, rodeo bull, bar and sports, exotic animals, market stalls, children’s cookery events and muh more.