Young artists impress police in Easter picture competition in Leighton Buzzard

Winners were presented with certificates and chocolate eggs

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team is praising the eggcellent entries it received for this year's Easter picture competition.

The first group of children’s drawings was selected by Mencap members from over 30 entries.

Community Inspector Jennifer Hurley, PCSO Rachel Carne, and the team manager for Waitrose presented the youngsters their certificates and eggs, which had been donated by the store. The second group of winning pictures was chosen by Sergeant Amy Ison, who arranged a special police community award, along with certificates and eggs.

Competition winners with the team manager for Waitrose, Community Inspector Jennifer Hurley, and PCSO Rachel Carne. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.Competition winners with the team manager for Waitrose, Community Inspector Jennifer Hurley, and PCSO Rachel Carne. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
PCSO Rachel Carne told the LBO: "The competition promoted how the community can work together, making children happy. Our new inspector and sergeant who have recently joined the team also joined in the event, which was a good opportunity for them to meet residents in Leighton Buzzard. Several schools also joined in with the competition."

The pictures were displayed in Waitrose store window during the Easter bank holiday.

Competition winners with PCSO Carne and Sergeant Amy Ison. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.Competition winners with PCSO Carne and Sergeant Amy Ison. Image: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team.
