News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Young Leighton Buzzard market traders in the running for top award

The market is also recruiting new traders
By Lynn Hughes
Published 24th May 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:13 BST

Two young market traders from Leighton Buzzard have been put forward for a regional award.

Chad Killoran is a Leighton Buzzard market regular and specialises in fine art paintings of endangered wildlife. Roma Shukla is new to the market and offers macrame fibre art, home decor and gifting accessories.

Judges from the National Market Traders Federation competition to find Britain’s Young Trader of the Year, also picked two runners up from Leighton Buzzard – Leanna who runs Spiritual Glow selling crystals, incense and spiritual gifts and Luke The Baker Boy who offers homemade treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Pictured from left to right: Judge Brendan Dyson (NMTF), Town Crier Chris Morgan, Town Mayor Councillor Pughe, joint winners Roma Shukla and Chad Killoran, Judge David Preston (NABMA)Pictured from left to right: Judge Brendan Dyson (NMTF), Town Crier Chris Morgan, Town Mayor Councillor Pughe, joint winners Roma Shukla and Chad Killoran, Judge David Preston (NABMA)
Pictured from left to right: Judge Brendan Dyson (NMTF), Town Crier Chris Morgan, Town Mayor Councillor Pughe, joint winners Roma Shukla and Chad Killoran, Judge David Preston (NABMA)
Most Popular

A market spokesperson said: “Last year, we were thrilled that two of our own market stallholders got through to the national final. Please join us in congratulating Chad and Roma, Leanna and Luke who go on to represent Leighton Buzzard Market across the UK”.

Leighton Buzzard Market runs every Tuesday and Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm and is recruiting new traders. Search for ‘LeightonBuzzardMarket’ on Facebook and Instagram to find out more.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardBritain