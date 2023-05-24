Two young market traders from Leighton Buzzard have been put forward for a regional award.

Chad Killoran is a Leighton Buzzard market regular and specialises in fine art paintings of endangered wildlife. Roma Shukla is new to the market and offers macrame fibre art, home decor and gifting accessories.

Judges from the National Market Traders Federation competition to find Britain’s Young Trader of the Year, also picked two runners up from Leighton Buzzard – Leanna who runs Spiritual Glow selling crystals, incense and spiritual gifts and Luke The Baker Boy who offers homemade treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Pictured from left to right: Judge Brendan Dyson (NMTF), Town Crier Chris Morgan, Town Mayor Councillor Pughe, joint winners Roma Shukla and Chad Killoran, Judge David Preston (NABMA)

A market spokesperson said: “Last year, we were thrilled that two of our own market stallholders got through to the national final. Please join us in congratulating Chad and Roma, Leanna and Luke who go on to represent Leighton Buzzard Market across the UK”.