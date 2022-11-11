Young litter pickers raise over £1,000 for Leighton-Linslade Helpers thanks to sponsored challenge

A team of young litter pickers have raised over £1,000 for the Leighton Linslade Helpers after taking on a sponsored challenge.

The 'Pick-Lits', as they are now known, gave up a Saturday afternoon to clean up rubbish from Parson's Close park, each finishing with a full bin bag of junk. The task was initiated by conscientious five-year-old, Orla Fahy, who wished to support the environment as well as families in need.

Orla's mum, Laura Davies, told the LBO: "From the parents and I, we’re all so proud of the children, and it was emotional to meet up and hear from the charity before we started. The children were incredibly enthusiastic and met in the park to wave the green flags before they started. Orla had written 'Pick-Lits 29.10.22' on every single one for them to keep! The green flags were symbolic of a clean and safe environment.

The Pick-Lits with Orla (standing, centre, wearing a purple dress).

"We were shocked that every child managed to fill a bin bag just from rubbish around the park and the high street; we never expected that much. So much rubbish like bottles and cans accumulate in bushes too, which must be harmful to wildlife. As we all walked around people were so supportive of what the children were doing and we even received more sponsors - a particularly touching donation came from a man who brought a bag of pound coins into the park. Thank you so much to him!"

June Tobin, lead coordinator of the Leighton-Linslade Helpers, said: "Orla is five-years-old and I am blown away with her conscience and awareness. It's wonderful."

The hardworking team of Pick-Lits have currently raised nearly £1,200 in total for the charity, which is distributing food parcels to families in need. Because the children have doubled their initial target, they have planned another rubbish collection, starting in Pages Park on November 20.

The Pick-Lits members include: Orla Fahy, Olivia Burnett, Maria Capizzi, Franco Capizzi, Ferdi Morello, Seraphine Morello, Lola Gudgeon, Lochie Gudgeon, Rory Gudgeon, Joshua Warner, Toby Warner, Alice Macdonald, Elsie Gaiger, Hugo Gaiger, Ruby Collar, Rosie Collar, Alice Longuere, Leo Simpson, Sienna Benjamin, Isla Benjamin, and Clara Rolfe.

