Youngest football manager in UK hails from Buckingham and now he's sharing his inspirational story at Wing school

The youngest manager working in the English football pyramid shared his unique story with students at a Wing school.

Sammy Mould who made headlines across the country when he took over Yaxley on 6 January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just 20 years of age he is the youngest manager working in the football pyramid.

Sammy Mould at Cottesloe School

Yaxley play in the ninth tier of England’s hierarchy in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Before Sammy took over the managerial reins at the non-league club, Yaxley had failed to win their first 22 league matches, losing 21 of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now under the Buckingham man’s guidance they have recorded their first win of the season.

Sammy prepared for life as a manager when his playing career was cut short in 2021 after he had an adverse reaction to his second Covid vaccination.

The youngest football manager in England with Grace Terrelonge and Year 11 student Mia Gregory

He was playing football at a high level at an academy in the United States at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After receiving a Moderna vaccine a blood clot was discovered in his lungs which affected his ability to breathe, walk and talk.

Having lived quite the life already the 20-year-old shared stories from his journey with year 10 business and PE students at Cottesloe School.

Sammy explained to students how he was able to make history and overcome early set backs in life, including when he was released from a professional football academy at 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told students the importance of adjusting your attitude by trying again and again.

Yaxley’s head coach also mentioned how he was inspired by Tim Grover’s autobiography. Reading about Grover’s work as a motivational speaker and personal trainer to some of the most famous athletes on the planet gave Sammy new ideas on how to use his sports knowledge.

This is how he got the inspiration to set up his own business that mentors and encourages young football players to work hard and be the best player they can be.

Currently, over 100 athletes are signed up to Sammy’s scheme, he told the BBC 40% of his current squad are members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sammy told staff at the Aylesbury Vale school that he wants to inspire to pursue their dreams.