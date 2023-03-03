Your chance to quiz Leighton-Linslade Town Council as it holds its annual meeting

The meeting will be at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre

If you’ve got any questions or complaints about the town’s amenities – such as parks, play areas, markets and allotments, as well as cemeteries and anything community related – make the most of the annual parish meeting on Monday, March 20.

It’s an opportunity to find out what the council has been doing and air your concerns.

In addition, there’ll be a brief presentation and short film from the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership highlighting some of the beautiful terrain within Greensand Country – a 40 mile stretch from Leighton Buzzard in the west to Gamlingay in the east.

The area includes not only the Greensand Ridge Walk and Cycle Way, but also a host of scenic villages, towns, historic sights, visitor attractions, open spaces and parks.

Leighton-Linslade is its western gateway and an artwork denoting this will soon be installed in the High Street.

The Greensand Country Festival will take place in May.

After the meeting, residents will be able to quiz the town council about its area of responsibility, including community events, grants and awards.

Questions can be asked on the night or in advance on the website – www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk

If your query can’t be answered on the night, a Q&A will be published afterwards on the website.

The meeting is from 7.30pm until 9pm at the Astral Park Sports & Community Centre and all are welcome.

A council spokesperson said: “We look forward to seeing you there.”