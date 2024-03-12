Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As everyone knows, the best place to be if you are caught up in a zombie invasion is the pub!

And as the people of Leighton Buzzard are getting advance notice of an anticipated attack, there is no excuse for not getting down to The Crooked Crow Bar on March 20, to help defeat the expected hordes of the undead.

The event is the brainwave of bar owner Maxine and has escape room vibes with puzzles that need to be solved and decisions made to get through the test - and save Leighton Buzzard from the Zombies! Maxine said: “We think this will be a fun challenge and people will have a great time taking part.”

Crooked Crow staff at the bar's Halloween event last year when they dressed as zombies

A crackpot team is needed to help defeat the invasion. Can your team solve the clues and stop the hordes?

The Crooked Crow Bar on Waterbourne Walk is on the site of the old Blockbuster video unit and is now a venue for music and events.

In the past eight weeks the bar has hosted gigs from young bands, established bands, local bands, touring bands, cover bands, tribute bands and original bands, playing rock, ska, punk, pop-punk, indie, hip hop, new wave, 2tone, grunge, pop, soul, blues, punkabilly, metal and more!