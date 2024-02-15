Photographic Location Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition to formal competitions, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club sets location challenges encouraging members to get out with our cameras taking new pictures.

On Wednesday 14 February, the club reviewed the results of the latest challenge.

The location, chosen by Martin Wood who won this season’s first challenge, was “Ivinghoe Beacon”. The brief clarified that the aim should be “to capture the very essence of Ivinghoe Beacon in winter”.

Boys Just Got To Have Fun

Martin reckoned there were lots of photographic opportunities in the landscape itself, the wildlife, and all the activities that go on in the vicinity.

Competitors efforts were critiqued by two senior club members, David Manning ARPS and Terry Godber ARPS. Then each selected his five favourite images. And finally Martin picked his winner, who will select the next location.

The authors of David and Terry’s selected images were Paul Stokes, Paul Dimitriou, Patrick Linford, Wendy Taylor, Tricia Meers, and Patricia Marmelo. And Martin’s winner was by Tricia Meers.

Ivinghoe Beacon proved to be a creatively stimulating location and images displayed a great variety of approaches.