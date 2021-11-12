PICTURES: Fire at car paint body shop in Leighton Road, Stanbridge now under control but area is heavily smoke logged

A number of fire crews were called to a blaze at a car paint body shop in Leighton Road, Stanbridge this afternoon (Friday).

Beds Fire Service reported the area to be heavily smoke logged and are asking the public to avoid the area and for doors and windows to be kept closed.

Firefighters were called at around 1.25pm to the incident, with four appliances and a water carrier initially sent to the scene.

That was then increased to eight fire engines and an aerial platform from Luton. The fire service has since said the fire is under control.

A full road closure remains in place.

A fire service spokesman said: "If you are being affected by the smoke from the incident in Leighton Road, Stanbridge, keep all windows and doors closed and avoid the area."

Photo from the scene of the fire (Beds Fire & Rescue)

Stanbridge fire... Credit: Lee Bromwich