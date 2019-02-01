Police and fire crews attend tents on fire in Leighton Buzzard

Tents believed to belong to rough sleepers caught fire in Leighton Buzzard last night.

The incident took place near the electricity substation in Woodman Close.

Fire

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called by Beds Fire at approximately 7.50pm who reported there were some tents on fire at a substation in Woodman Close, Leighton Buzzard.

“The tents were possibly belonging to local rough sleepers.

“No-one was in the tents and, when our officers arrived, there was nothing to suggest anything suspicious, but there was some rubbish and a hedgerow that had also caught alight and been dealt with by the fire service.”

If anyone has any information, or saw anyone in the area at the time, contact police on 101 quoting reference 354 of 31 January.

Beds Fire Service added: “Just after 7.30pm yesterday, a Leighton Buzzard crew attended Woodman Close to find a quantity of tents and 20 metres of hedgerow and trees alight. Firefighters used a hose reel and a thermal imagining camera to extinguish the fire.”