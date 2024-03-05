Police appeal to find missing Leighton Buzzard girl

By Lynn Hughes
Published 5th Mar 2024, 15:16 GMT
Have you seen missing Kelsey?

The 16-year-old has been missing from her home in Leighton Buzzard since Sunday (3 March).

Kelsey is known to have links to Milton Keynes, Burton-on-Trent and Derbyshire.

She is described as 5'4", slim build with long blonde hair, often worn in two French plaits. She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black Canada Goose coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at https://orlo.uk/qd9Kx

quoting reference MPC/347/24.