Police appeal to stop sharing video of 'racially aggravated' incident in Houghton Regis after arrest

A man is being questioned after the incident

Police are appealing for people not to share a video of an incident which happened in Houghton Regis on Monday.

A man has been arrested following the altercation at Houghton Hall Park at around 1.40pm.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media with regards to an incident that happened yesterday (Monday) in Houghton Regis.

“One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in police custody for questioning.

“Whilst we understand these incidents are concerning, we are encouraging members of the public to stop sharing the video whilst our investigation is ongoing to ensure legal proceedings are not impacted.

And they have also appealed to the public who may have any information or witnesses the incident on Monday.

