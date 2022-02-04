5.6% rise voted through for Leighton-Linslade Town Council's share of tax bill

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has approved its 2022-23 budget which will result in a 5.6% increase in the local authority's share of the overall council tax bill.

Councillors agreed at Monday's meeting to set the precept for the forthcoming financial year at £2,424,254 to fund a range of services, capital improvement projects, and allow the council to continue to offer grant funding to a variety of community groups and organisations.

With expenditure of £2,691,916 planned and income predicted to be £267,662, freezing council tax would have resulted in a projected budget shortfall of £129,229. The council says the pandemic has led to it facing "considerable budgetary pressures", adding: "These are extraordinary times that have resulted in incomes being compromised and substantial increases in costs".

A typical Band D property will rise by £8.76 to £164.26

So members agreed the 5.6% rise in council tax, which will see a typical Band D property rise by £8.76 from £155.50 to £164.26.

Besides raising taxes, councillors could have reduced the capital spending programme (currently £200,000) or drawn down from council reserves to meet the projected shortfall, but opted not to.