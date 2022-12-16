Application submitted for net zero carbon community in Leighton Buzzard including land for health hub

The Arnold White Group (AWG) is seeking full planning permission for an energy park development including a wind turbine and solar array, a battery energy storage system, and an electric vehicle charging station, ensuring that "it can meet the equivalent of 100 per cent of its own energy needs and have surplus available for the surrounding community."

Meanwhile, the company desires outline planning permission for a 'Smart Park' (employment land), up to 243 residential dwellings, a mobility hub, parking, vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access, as well as publicly accessible woodland, an orchard, community allotments, wildflower meadows, and open space. Crucially, the plans also include land for a health hub.

Advertisement

AWG chief executive, Bob Williams, said: “Our proposals not only support the national drive to reduce carbon, but also demonstrate our commitment to increase the domestic provision of renewable energy."

The proposed layout of Astral Green. Image: AWG.

The site, named 'Astral Green', would cover approximately 43 hectares in the south-east, between Leighton Road to the north and the A505 to the south. As a result of a public consultation earlier this year, AWG has reduced the number of proposed new homes from 295 to 243, in order to provide land for a new health hub.

An AWG spokesman said: "We recognise the significant local need for a new health hub and are already working with local authorities to make this a reality. A new health hub would enable a fully integrated facility at a single location, which would offer a wide range of high-quality services, while relieving pressure on local GP practices."

Advertisement

The company ran a public consultation earlier this year, which included two days of iPad canvassing at the Charter Market, a public exhibition, and a webinar. A total of 35 responses were received from the exhibition and webinar, and 92 from the iPad canvassing.

AWG states: "Those who were younger were generally more pro-development, recognising a need for specifically affordable housing and green energy. Those who were older generally took the view that there was already too much development, especially to the east. Common across all age groups was the perception of a need for more infrastructure."

Advertisement

Astral Green’s proposals will include around 243 new homes. Of these, around 30 per cent would be affordable dwellings and there is "an aspiration to include 10 specialist almshouses for the town".

However, the development would be built on Green Belt land, although AWG states that the site would "amount to approximately 0.16 per cent of the Green Belt in Central Bedfordshire, a very small proportion". It notes that "very special circumstances are required to justify Astral Green", which would include "the urgent need for renewable energy" and "provision of land for a new health hub."

Advertisement

The entire site is located in Flood Zone 1, with areas of medium and high probability of surface water flooding across the lower part of the site. However, AWG says that a surface water drainage system would deal with the identified issue.