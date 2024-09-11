A fresh application for a Travelodge in Leighton Buzzard has been submitted, which says it will bring "tourism, employment and an economic boost".

The plans would see a 65-room hotel built on land to the rear of Church Square, with the demolition of the old sorting office and industrial sheds.

Plans were first submitted to Central Beds Council in 2023 by the applicant, Burney Capital Partners. It has now been resubmitted with changes, including a reduction of ten rooms and the widening of the entrance road.

The new Design and Access statement explains: "A series of post-withdrawal meetings with the design and conservation officer were had along with the planner and the council’s consultants. These comments have been taken on board in the new scheme being brought forward in this application.

"The planner requested that additional visual breaks are included into the design – so a new gable feature has been added to the flank walls.

"The planner had some comments regarding the impact of the building on the residential property to the south. Therefore, the second floor rear projection has been removed, with a reduction of four rooms to limit any impact on neighbouring Goostreys property.

"Comments were also raised with regards to the building's distance to the boundaries. Therefore, the building has been reduced in size by removing four of the rooms that projected to the West in the cantilevered section of building, above the access to the rear parking space, as well as [that, we have] amended the layout in other areas to move the building away from this boundary. In total, the overall number of rooms has reduced from 75 to 65."

After discussions with Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC's) conservation and design officer, there have also been a number of changes to materials, fenestration, and brickwork detailing, as well as a redesign of the roof space.

Meanwhile, the existing access from Church Lane Square would be widened to allow two vehicles to pass.

The application continues: "20 parking spaces are proposed – 18 to be used by Travelodge visitors as well as two spaces retained for use of the Post Office. Cycle parking will be provided, with 18 cycles spread across the site within Sheffield stands."

The previous Travelodge application had received some criticism in the past, with concerns about potential disruption from construction, and questions about whether pubs could receive noise complaints, and whether there was enough demand for a hotel.

However, when it submitted its first application, Burney Capital Partners explained: "The principal demand drivers are as follows: friends and family visiting the growing population; business customers visiting commercial businesses; leisure customers using the attractive town centre as a base for visits to the surrounding area, including Woburn, Whipsnade and The Chiltern Hills."

The new application also states that the hotel will create: "a significant number" of local job opportunities.

Explaining the wider context of the site, it adds: "As part of the future development of the town centre, the council have put forward plans to create a new primary street to the south of the current high street. The proposed development has been designed with this future development in mind, with our building acting as an attractive entrance to the new road."

You can view the application on the CBC website: CB/24/01869/FULL.