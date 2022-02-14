Buses and cars back in Leighton Buzzard High Street from March 10 'to support town centre vibrancy'

New arrangements to allow vehicles back into Leighton Buzzard town centre will come into force on Thursday, March 10.

Following a trial period of pedestrianisation, Central Beds Council has decided to allow buses and cars to enter the High Street on non-market and non-event days "to support the vibrancy of the town centre for residents and businesses".

The new arrangements will be in place for up to 18 months to enable the council to gather feedback on its effectiveness.

Leighton Buzzard town centre (Google)

For Lake Street, the plan is to continue with the one-way system. Redesign of the layout, to include a dedicated cycle lane, will take place in the next financial year (April 2022 to March 2023).

A highway audit of the town centre will be undertaken to determine what signage, street furniture, road markings and other elements are needed, with the public told to expect to see changes over the next few weeks.

Executive Member for Community Services, Councillor Ian Dalgarno, said: “The changes are designed to support businesses and residents. The High Street will be accessible to buses and cars to travel through the town centre on non-market and event days but will still mean residents can enjoy walking along a traffic-free High Street when the market is open and during special events. We will work collaboratively alongside Leighton-Linslade Town Council on finalising the new arrangements.”