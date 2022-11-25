Could controversial Leighton Buzzard bypass works be postponed until January?

The planned works are due to commence on November 28, during an "important" trading period for the local economy. However, after the LBO highlighted local business concerns to CBC this week, the council has asked the water company at the 11th hours if the works, which will provide water supply to Grovebury Quarry, can be postponed to January.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First, told the LBO: "Any kind of major road works at this time of year are never good, really. December is a busy and important trading time for local businesses, particularly given the economic situation, so we really want to try and capitalise on that.

"We have already had a number of weeks of disruption, we've had Hockliffe Road closed, along with South Street, a leaking gas main outside of Morrisons, and temporary traffic lights on Church Street."

The planned roadworks between the Grovebury Road and Billington Road (next to Mcdonalds) roundabouts and the diversion. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

The works are planned to start on November 28 and finish on December 15, clashing with Small Business Saturday (December 3).

Mr Borrelli added: "Retailers can make as much as 50% of their annual takings during the festive period. Hopefully Anglian Water and the council can come to an agreement and perhaps reconsider postponing the works until just after Christmas. There's so much going on over the next few weeks and there will be a brilliant atmosphere in the town."

A CBC spokesman confirmed yesterday (Thursday) that as a result of the LBO highlighting the businesses’ concerns to it this week, it will contact Anglian Water to see if it can delay its works until the New Year. However, as these works have been planned since August, they may not now be willing to.

A CBC spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience, but we had two emergency utility work situations that we needed to accommodate. The four-way traffic lights outside Morrisons were emergency works for a gas leak. The works were completed on November 14. Under normal circumstances we wouldn’t allow temporary traffic lights on a diversion route with a road closure in the town, but this was an emergency, and we did request that they were manned between 7am-9am and 3pm-7pm to manage traffic flow.

“A second emergency permit for temporary lights on Church Street was requested by UK Power Network, so they could repair an electrical fault. We also requested that these lights be manned between 7am-9am and 3pm-7pm to manage the traffic flow. These repairs were completed on November 16.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are due to carry out essential work at the end of November to provide water supply to Grovebury Quarry, near to the A4146. To ensure the safety of our teams and the public, we will need to close a small section of the A4146 while this essential work is completed. While the road closure has been approved, we are currently waiting on approval for the road diversion which requires use of other A roads as per Highways requirements. This may cause a delay to the works start dates.”

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and thank customers’ for their patience while we work with the relevant authorities to get the required approvals."