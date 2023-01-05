A Leighton Buzzard food bank coordinator has spoken out after she was denied the opportunity to talk at a meeting of Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC).

June Tobin, of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, called CBC "polite but shortsighted", after being barred from sharing her views at an extraordinary meeting about additional support for food banks.

CBC said public speakers are not allowed at extraordinary meetings – but added it had invited June to speak to its executive meeting.

June Tobin, Leighton-Linslade Helpers lead coordinator, with her certificate of appreciation from the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

June explained the extraordinary meeting was called after a meeting where councillors were due to discuss food banks ran over time.

She said: "It was highlighted to me that I might be interested in speaking at this EGM, so I applied in time and showed up on time. But the vice chairman [Councillor Caroline Maudlin] took the view that because I didn't speak at the first meeting, I couldn't speak at the second – even though other councillors told her that, at her discretion, she could allow me time. They even read her the constitution.

"Instead, other councillors spoke about what they thought the problems were, rather than hearing from an expert."

She said: "I wanted to say that food banks are struggling, and it's not just about food banks, we're also fighting other problems. The Leighton Linslade Helpers' Community Fridge is now used as a drop-in for people in crisis – the homeless, those who've lost jobs. I wanted to tell the council that it was sleepwalking into a cost of living crisis, and that it was out of touch with how the community was struggling."

June has also been asking CBC for a community hub since July, feeling that the adult education centre in Bridge Street could be used, but that "it has been allowed to fall into disrepair".

She added that she was disappointed that none of the Leighton Buzzard CBC councillors contacted the helpers to offer advice about potential grants available during the Cost of Living crisis.

However, they are expecting a visit from CBC Councillor Carole Hegley, of Dunstable Central.

A CBC spokesperson said: “Members discussed the food banks item at the extraordinary full council meeting in December and, as it has financial implications for the council, a considered report will now go to a future meeting of the executive for a decision. Unfortunately, this was not an ordinary meeting and, as such, public speakers were not permitted. However, we have encouraged June to attend this executive meeting where she can speak and have greater influence.

“We have a wide range of support in place to help residents with the rising cost of living and, as part of this, we have provided £450,000 of additional funding in 2022 to the voluntary sector. This includes the Leighton Linslade Citizen’s Advice, Helping Hands and the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service. The council is making further funding available in January that food banks can apply for.