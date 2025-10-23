215-home development approved for Leighton Buzzard - with cash sweetener for Rushmere Country Park

Rushmere Country Park

A “jewel in the crown” of Leighton Buzzard is set to benefit from developer funding from a project for up to 215 homes in the town, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushmere Country Park would be one beneficiary of £4.8m of Section 106 community funding, arising from local applicant Arnold White Estates Limited’s outline plans to build the housing on land at Northern Chamberlains Barn.

The scheme to the south of Shenley Hill Road “would deliver benefits in terms of strengthening Central Bedfordshire Council’s housing land supply in a highly sustainable location”, according to a report to its development management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This 23-acre is currently in arable use with some pasture, and has a historic consent for mineral extraction as part of Chamberlains Barn Quarry,” said the report.

Principal planning officer Andrew Cundy told the committee: “Access will be via a new three-exit roundabout on Shenley Hill Road.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Buzzard North councillor David Blight warned that the narrowness of Shenley Hill Road, which has no footpath, “would make it difficult to leave the estate other than in a vehicle” or possibly a bike.

“With these pockets of housebuilding, the key is to ensure footpaths and roads into other developments are joined together,” he suggested. “We’re looking for some form of community space and we also need things for youngsters to do, not just the small kids.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Leighton Buzzard North councillor Kevin Pughe added: “We should take down fences and put in footpaths to allow pedestrians and cyclists access through the estate, as there are currently so many barriers.”

Planning agent with Savills UK Jo Unsworth, on behalf of Arnold White Estates, said: “This is the final phase of the Chamberlains Barn development to deliver up to 215 much-needed homes, of which 65 are affordable and 22 custom-build.

“Around 30 per cent of the site will be green infrastructure and public open space, including formal play facilities. A substantial financial Section 106 contribution package is proposed totalling £4.8m, which includes £250,000 towards a new health facility in Leighton Buzzard.

“The site is an allocation in the adopted CBC Local Plan. The number of properties has been arrived at by a landscape-led design and is appropriate in the context of the wider Chamberlains Barn development, such that this scheme forms a cohesive and high quality extension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey explained: “I’m grateful some Section 106 funding is going to Rushmere Country Park, as it’s quite a jewel in the crown of Leighton Buzzard.

“It’s really suffered from a huge increase in visitor numbers because of the housebuilding growth in the area.

“It’s incredibly important there’s a good travel plan and that we promote buses. This is about giving people some real options, as the only way we can stop traffic.

“There needs to be a real commitment that we’re designing for the 21st Century. We need extra central green spaces because children like to play near their home and we definitely want more trees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion called for a condition around construction traffic, saying: “The policing will have to be dealt with later.

“It’s specifically not to go through the village. There’s an alternative route.” Councillors unanimously approved the development.