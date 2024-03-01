Annual Parish Meeting taking place soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton-Linslade Town Council holds its Annual Parish Meeting every March. This is an opportunity to find out what the Town Council has been doing and for electors in the parish to ask any questions they may have. This year, the meeting will take place at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Monday, 18 March from 7:30pm until 9:00pm.

To launch the evening, representatives of the Greensand Trust will give a brief presentation on updating the town’s Green Infrastructure Plan and will be available to chat to residents about what they value about the local environment.

Representatives of Central Bedfordshire Council will give a short presentation on its sustainability plan and will be available to chat to residents about initiatives such as electric vehicle charging and the local cycling & walking infrastructure plan afterwards.

The Town Council will present a brief update on its climate change agenda, biodiversity action plan and trialling “No Mow May” in 2024.

Following the presentations, there is the opportunity for parish residents to ask questions of the town council. Questions should be about the Town Council’s areas of responsibility: parks and open spaces, play areas, cemeteries, allotments, market, community events, community grants and awards. You can ask a question on the night, or in advance via our website – simply visit: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk. If we can’t answer the question on the night, we will publish the questions and answers afterwards on our website.