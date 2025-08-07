Battery storage system and expansion of travelling showman site in latest planning applications for Leighton Buzzard area

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Latest planning applications.placeholder image
Latest planning applications.
A battery energy storage system and the expansion of a travelling showman site are among the latest planning applications in the Leighton Buzzard area.

We’ve taken a look at the Public Notices Portal to bring you the roundup of planning applications.

To have your say on any of the below, or to view full details, visit the council’s planning portal and search for the reference number.

1. Battery Energy Storage System – Tilsworth

Application No: CB/25/02044/FULL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) including access roads, drainage systems, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.

Location: Land South East of Bury Farm, Dickens Lane, Tilsworth

Classification: Major Development

This project aims to support renewable energy storage and distribution, potentially contributing to regional sustainability goals.

2. Expansion of Travelling Showman Site – Heath and Reach

Application No: CB/25/02223/FULL

Proposal: Reconfiguration of an existing 11-pitch Travelling Showman site to add 4 additional pitches, build a courtyard maintenance building for fairground equipment, and implement landscaping and biodiversity improvements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Location: Double Arches Mobile Home Park, Eastern Way, Heath and Reach, LU7 9TB

Classification: Major Development / Departure from Local Plan

This revised application follows a previous proposal (CB/23/01630/FULL), which was appealed under APP/P0240/W/24/3355231.

3. Alterations in Conservation Area – Eggington

Application No: CB/25/02312/FULL

Proposal: External renovation works including installation of grey slate roofing and stone-coloured fibre cement cladding to dormers and part of the external walls.

Location: St Michaels, High Street, Eggington, LU7 9PQ

Classification: Affects Conservation Area

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This application may impact the character of a designated conservation area and will likely be reviewed in detail for heritage preservation.

Ward Councillors may request that applications be referred to the planning committee. Their contact details are available on the council website.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice