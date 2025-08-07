Battery storage system and expansion of travelling showman site in latest planning applications for Leighton Buzzard area
We’ve taken a look at the Public Notices Portal to bring you the roundup of planning applications.
1. Battery Energy Storage System – Tilsworth
Application No: CB/25/02044/FULL
Proposal: Construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) including access roads, drainage systems, landscaping, and associated infrastructure.
Location: Land South East of Bury Farm, Dickens Lane, Tilsworth
Classification: Major Development
This project aims to support renewable energy storage and distribution, potentially contributing to regional sustainability goals.
2. Expansion of Travelling Showman Site – Heath and Reach
Application No: CB/25/02223/FULL
Proposal: Reconfiguration of an existing 11-pitch Travelling Showman site to add 4 additional pitches, build a courtyard maintenance building for fairground equipment, and implement landscaping and biodiversity improvements.
Location: Double Arches Mobile Home Park, Eastern Way, Heath and Reach, LU7 9TB
Classification: Major Development / Departure from Local Plan
This revised application follows a previous proposal (CB/23/01630/FULL), which was appealed under APP/P0240/W/24/3355231.
3. Alterations in Conservation Area – Eggington
Application No: CB/25/02312/FULL
Proposal: External renovation works including installation of grey slate roofing and stone-coloured fibre cement cladding to dormers and part of the external walls.
Location: St Michaels, High Street, Eggington, LU7 9PQ
Classification: Affects Conservation Area
This application may impact the character of a designated conservation area and will likely be reviewed in detail for heritage preservation.
