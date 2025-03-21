Booking system starts at Central Bedfordshire tidy tips next week

People wanting to use Central Bedfordshire tidy tips will need to book at time slot from next week.

The new booking system comes into effect on Wednesday, March 26, at all four recycling centres: Ampthill, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Thorn Turn in Houghton Regis.

Central Bedfordshire Council saying it’s designed to make trips “quicker, easier and more efficient” by reducing queues, improving traffic flow and making sure that only people living in the area are using the tidy tips.

And they say it will allow staff to offer more on-site recycling advice to boost recycling rates and lead to a greener Central Bedfordshire. It hopes to encourage people to repair items or find a new home for items that can be reused and repurposed by others

A Central Bedfordshire Tidy Tip. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Booking is free and can be done via the council’s website up to two weeks in advance. Same-day bookings will also be available.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “The new booking system will ensure that only Central Bedfordshire residents use the sites for free and make sure we are not paying to dispose of waste from people living elsewhere.

"It will make using the recycling centres quicker and easier, preventing queues, or worse, those days where everyone comes at once and they have to start turning people away.”

Residents disposing of restricted items – such as carpets, mattresses, DIY waste, engine oil, gas bottles, or fire extinguishers – or using certain vehicles will be able to apply and instantly receive – subject to conditions – a waste permit through the new booking system.

Visit the website for more information or to book.

