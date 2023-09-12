Bus users and market clash over pedestrianisation in Leighton Buzzard High Street

Leighton Buzzard town centre

Leighton Buzzard High Street was allowed “to stagnate for years in car dependent misery”, a meeting heard.

The town’s market is better than ever under the experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) with a great atmosphere, according to local resident Anthony Smith.

“Allowing buses through would be a backward step and ruin the social atmosphere of this excellent market,” he told an extraordinary Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting.

“We seemed happy enough for the High Street to stagnate for years in car dependent misery,” he warned. “Imagine if it was transformed from a miserable car park into an oasis of greenery.

“There’s plenty of space for buses to reach both ends of the pedestrianised High Street. A petition for a car free High Street has more than 2,000 signatures.”

John Sharp from the Leighton-Linslade parish bus users’ group disagreed, saying: “Making the ETRO permanent is unfair and blatantly disadvantageous to all bus users.”

It was agreed CBC would renew the ETRO applied to the area, which expires at the end of this month.

Head of commercial for east and south Midlands at Arriva UK Bus Toby France said in a statement: “The High Street was temporarily closed to support social distancing during the pandemic.

“This closure remained in place far longer than similar restrictions in other market towns we serve.

“Patronage on our Leighton Buzzard town services stalled at 30 to 40 per cent of pre-pandemic demand compared to 70 to 80 per cent recovery on other services.

“What’s fundamentally different from before Covid is buses are still excluded from the High Street on market days.

“The current arrangements where buses are relegated to West Street on market days impact the punctuality and reliability of our services.

“The three stakeholders need to work together for the market and bus services to co-exist and thrive again.”

A statement from the Leighton Buzzard market traders’ liaison representative Dave Gibbins suggested: “The ambience is the envy of all surrounding high street markets. While we understand the frustration of elderly and disabled shoppers the success of our market is paramount.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen said: “The top priority is pedestrianisation safety in the High Street, and why we permitted that lethal mix of pedestrians and buses for all those years.

“Close behind is bus passenger convenience. Then it’s blue badge holders. Both they and bus passengers need to be given proper consideration. After that it’s the question of the High Street. The solution may lie within the redevelopment of land south of the High Street.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts explained: “Clearly buses are incredibly important to Leighton Buzzard. There’s access at both ends of the High Street. It’s essential that work is done to get a better solution for buses on market days.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey labelled it “one of the most difficult issues ever”, adding: “When this came in during Covid there was a risk of losing the market.

“West Street is a horrible place to stop. It’s a nightmare for disabled people to walk that far. It’s the lack of public space in the town. There’s very little where you can do anything, just this small area in the High Street.