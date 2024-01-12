By-elections for Leighton Linslade council set to take place next week

Ballot box

Three by-elections are to be held in Central Bedfordshire for town council seats later this month.

Two of the ballots are to serve as a councillor on Leighton Linslade Town Council, while the other is to represent Dunstable Town Council.

Four candidates are nominated for Leighton-Linslade Plantation ward. Andrew Green is representing the Labour Party, Andrea Kidd is standing for the Liberal Democrats, Tony Morris is contesting for the Conservative Party and Antonio Vitiello for the English Democrats – ‘Putting England First’.

The Plantation by-election follows “the untimely death of councillor Alan White”, according to the town council. The former town mayor died in October, after complications arising from a fall.

Three candidates will be represented on the ballot papers for Leighton-Linslade Leston ward, with Independent Central Bedfordshire councillor Victoria Harvey, Jake Holland-Lindsay for the Liberal Democrats and Sam Russell for the Labour Party contesting the vacancy.

The Leston by-election was caused by the resignation of councillor David Goss “because of the pressure of his business commitments to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme nationally”, said the town council.

There are four candidates contesting the Dunstable East parish on the town council. Curtis Hinton of the Conservative Party, Liberal Democrat Richard Hunt, Sally Kimondo for Labour and Andy Palmer, who was proposed and seconded by Independent CBC councillors John Gurney and Kenson Gurney.

This by-election follows the resignation of Alex Butler, who is stepping down for health reasons, the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Labour Party said in a social media post.