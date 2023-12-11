Central Bedfordshire Council confirms new parking fees in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard car parks

The authority has dropped the prices for shorter stays

Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed new parking charges – which it says are designed to boost the number of people visiting town centres and increase the time spent in high streets.

The authority has dropped the prices for shorter stays at Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard council-run car parks. Under the new proposals, shoppers will see an hour's parking slashed by 50p to just £1 and two hours parking cut by 20p.

The council also ditched plans for a rise in longer stays up to five hours. The fee will remain the same at £4.

However, there are increases across longer stays including a rise from £7 to £8 for a 10 hour stay, and a rise from £3.50 to £3.70 for a one-day market trader permit, while an annual fee has increased from £64 to £68.30.

Independent councillor Victoria Harvey previously said she fears that the day increases will impact those working in the town centre. The council also dismissed a push for one hour free parking, proposed by community business support group LB First.

However, councillor Simon Ford, the council’s executive member for highways and lead for parking enforcement, said ‘balance’ is the key to the new costs.

He explained: “Setting parking charges in our town centres is about finding a balance between the needs of local businesses, residents and visitors. We understand the impact of low footfall in our high streets, and we hope that this will help encourage people visiting our town centres to come more often, and to stay for longer when they do – both of which are factors in boosting local trade.”

The full changes to parking charges compared to their previous costs are as follows:

Parking: Up to 1 hour £1 (from £1.50)

Parking: Up to 2 hours £2 (from 1.80)

Parking: Up to 3 hours £2.50 (no change)

Parking: Up to 5 hours £4.00 (no change)

Parking: Up 10 hours £8 (from £7)

Sunday (multi storey car park only) £2.10 (from £2)

Parking: Market Trader Permit - 1 day £3.70 (from £3.50)

Parking: Market Trader Permit - 12 months £68.30 (from £64)

Parking: Steppingley Road - 1 Day (Mon-Fri) £5.90 (from £5.50)

Parking: Steppingley Road - 1 week (Mon-Sun) £29.30 (from £27.50)

Parking: Steppingley Road - 1 Day (Sat & Sun) £1.60 (from £1.50)

Motorcyclists – Free in marked motorcycle bays

Disabled Badge Holders – Free in designated bays only

Employee and Business Permits

1 month £55.50 (from £52)

3 months £137.60 (from £129)

12 months £411.90 (from £386)

Annual Residents Permits

First car £10.70 (from £10)

Second car £74.70 (from £70)

Third car £96 (from £90)

Visitors Permits

1 Visitor Session £1.30 (from £1.20)

Carer Permits 0.00

On-Street Parking Charges - Standard Rate

Up to 30 Minutes £0.80 (from £0.75)

Up to 1 hour £2.10 (from £2)

Up to 2 hours £2.70 (from £2.50)

Up to 3 hours £3.70 (from £3.50)

Up to 5 hours £5.30 (from £5)

All Day £9.60 (£9)

On-Street Parking Charges - Premium Rate

Up to 30 Minutes £1.10 (from £1)

Up to 1 hour £2.70 (from £2.50)

Up to 2 hours £3.20 (from £3)

Up to 3 hours £4.30 (from £4)

Up to 5 hours £6.40 (from £6)