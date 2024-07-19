Central Bedfordshire Council leader re-elected by one vote after Independent administration split

Central Bedfordshire Council's Chicksands headquarters and, inset, Adam Zerny

Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny has been re-elected as leader of Central Bedfordshire Council by a single vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Zerny had signalled his intention to resign as council leader last night, (Thursday) after his Independent administration became split down the middle.

He received 14 votes while 13 were recorded for Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker. She challenged councillor Zerny for leadership of CBC and was sacked subsequently from her executive roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairing an extraordinary full council meeting to appoint a new leader, Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey neglected to vote. That would have levelled the poll at 14 votes each, but councillor Mackey would have been granted the casting vote as chairman.

Asked by the local democracy reporting service if he expected to win, councillor Zerny replied: “I had no guesses as to what would happen.

“If truth be told, I didn’t know that I’d be nominated. I was ready to step aside. It felt like the right moment.

“We had met challenges in administration and I was happy to hand over the reins to someone else. As it was, my colleagues haven’t let me and I’m happy to take on that responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a big job to do here. We don’t want to sit and dwell on what’s been. Our aim now is to put in place the big plans we’ve been working on during the last year and make the difference to the public we promised we would.”

On councillor Mackey’s failure to cast his vote, he added: “I don’t wish to dwell on who voted which way or the other. The important thing is I draw the council together and I work with all councillors to achieve the best for the public.”

Regarding whether a deal might be forthcoming with the Conservative group on CBC, councillor Zerny suggested: “I think it’s important at this stage that we don’t rule out anything.”

After the vote, councillor Whitaker told the local democracy reporting service: “I’m obviously disappointed, although there’s a little relief as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be quite nice to have my evenings and weekends back,” she said. “I haven’t had those for a few weeks. The important thing now is that councillor Zerny can form an administration.

“Whoever won, that’s always going to be a challenge. I hope he can step up to that task and form an administration to run the council effectively.

“We’re always open to discussions. But it’s right to say there are some very hurt feelings on both sides of the table and that’s going to take plenty of work.

“So I don’t think something like that will happen any time soon. Obviously there’s some urgency to form an administration, and I wish Adam good luck in doing that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to councillor Mackey’s error in not voting, she explained: “At the end of the day, we have to abide by the decision which has been called. If he did that, I’m sure he’d be absolutely devastated.”