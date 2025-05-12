Central Bedfordshire councillor joins Reform UK party

A former member of the Independent ruling group on Central Bedfordshire Council has joined Reform UK.

Houghton Regis East councillor Pat Hamill stepped down from his role as chairman of two of the local authority’s committees, after switching his political allegiance in March.

He left the Independent Alliance and briefly became a non-aligned Independent. But a Reform UK media statement today (Friday, May 9) confirmed councillor Hamill’s latest move.

The former UKIP politician was confirmed as saying: “Only Nigel Farage’s party have the answers to the biggest problems facing the country.

“Being an Independent didn’t work positively for my community and I don’t believe in the reckless climate and net zero policies dragging our economy to its knees.

“I agree that external audits must take place in councils and officers should no longer work from home. Reform UK allows me to carry on as I was doing and that’s representing my town to the best of my ability.

“We need real change. I think Labour and the Conservatives have become the same thing, namely high immigration, high taxes and high energy bills because of net zero.

“Only Reform will bring some common sense and I can do a better job of representing my residents in a party in which people believe.”

Councillor Hamill started in politics in 1985, according to the statement.

It continues: “Since then he’s campaigned for a better Houghton Regis, leading the fight to get the first reopening of a bank in the country and saving a local community club from closure.

“He served as mayor of Houghton Regis in 1999/2000 and chaired the now defunct South Bedfordshire District Council in 2006/07.”

A Reform UK spokesman said, “We’re delighted Pat Hamill has joined us, as we welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change.

“The trend of defections to Reform UK is one the party believes will continue to grow, which underscores the urgent need for real change in our political system, both locally and nationally.”

When asked by the local democracy reporting service in March whether he would be joining Reform UK, he refuted claims made by CBC’s Liberal Democrats at the time, who predicted the switch.

“Residents know my history with political parties,” councilloir Hamill explained then. “They don’t come into the equation. I always put my residents first and will continue in that vein.

“Two Liberal Democrats (on CBC) have defected to the Independents. They weren’t making a fuss then. It’s what politics is all about. They’re still the same councillors.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything, if it benefits my residents. I do what I need to do for them. They can judge me in 2027, if they feel aggrieved.

“I’ve been a councillor since 1985, on and off. You win some and lose some. I always give 100 per cent.”

CBC’s Lib Dems had called on councillor Hamill “to stand down from the local authority with immediate effect”.

Liberal Democrat group spokesman and Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman said previously: “Local residents in Houghton Regis put their trust in councillor Hamill because he told them he was independent of party politics.

“Councillor Hamill should stand down and fight a by-election as a Reform candidate.”