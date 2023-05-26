Central Bedfordshire Council's new Independent Executive cut allowances to 'protect residents' wallets'

Central Beds Council headquarters and, inset, leader Adam Zerny

Central Bedfordshire Council’s new minority ruling party has demonstrated its aim to “protect residents’ wallets” by reducing the allowances paid to members of the Executive.

The new Executive was ratified during last night’s Annual Meeting (May 25), and the new council leader, councillor Adam Zerny (Independent, Potton) said: “I’ve every confidence in all of those included [in the Executive]. I think we’ll do a fantastic job over the next four years.

“Right from the beginning [we are] wishing to demonstrate the direction in which we’re heading.

“The whole of the Executive have agreed that we will stick with the special responsibility allowances (SRA) as set out in the alternative budget that we proposed in February, saving one-third on each of those SRAs and a saving to the whole council of £110,000 pounds a year.”

The Executive in full (all Independents):

Leader – councillor Adam Zerny (Potton)

Deputy Leader & Executive Member for Families, Education and Children – councillor Hayley Whitaker (Biggleswade West)

Executive Member for Planning and Development – councillor Mary Walsh (Toddington)

Executive Member for Highways and Waste – councillor Simon Ford (Sandy)

Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience – councillor Tracey Wye (Potton)

Executive Member for Business, housing and public assets – councillor Steve Watkins (Biggleswade West)

Executive Member for Adult Social Care – councillor Mark Smith (Ampthill)

Executive Member for Finance – councillor John Baker (Aspley and Woburn)

Executive Member for Health, and Community liaison – councillor Rebecca Hares (Houghton Conquest and Haynes)

Deputy Executive Member for Health, and Community liaison – councillor Gareth Mackey (Flitwick)

The council’s website explains that the Executive is made up of the senior political leadership of the council.