Leighton-Linslade town councillors have warned that highways, transport and sustainability issues arising from a new £25m leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard need addressing.

But the new facility at Clipstone Park, which is expected to create 40 full-time and 45 part-time jobs, was welcomed by Leighton Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee. Central Bedfordshire Council’s application includes an eight-lane 25-metre community swimming pool, separate dedicated learner and shallow water pools, and a fitness suite.

Other aspects of the development include exercise studios, a spin studio, two squash courts, a cafe, a community space, a creche, and both indoor and outdoor changing rooms. The provision of extra leisure facilities to benefit local residents of Leighton-Linslade parish was appreciated by the committee, which has identified potential problems to be submitted to CBC.

An artist's impression of the new leisure centre. Image: DB3 Architects.

The committee said: “The proposed new leisure facility is to be accessed off a spur road, which also serves a secondary school and playing fields,” it was noted at a committee meeting. At peak times, it’s considered this spur road will be unable to cope with the level of traffic associated with the planned uses.

“The parking configuration is of concern given the juxtaposition of available spaces on and close to a bend. Vehicles manoeuvring into and out of spaces here would represent a possible highway danger to any traffic exiting or entering the car park.”

The committee also raised the issues of a lack of sufficient parking spaces for the capacity of the centre. It said: “The number of parking spaces is thought to be insufficient to meet anticipated demand, given the leisure centre would be used by the parish and the wider community.

“As this leisure facility is to also serve schools, it’s expected that young people would arrive by coach and not by minibus. Clarification is sought as to where the coach stop will be located and whether there’s sufficient room to manoeuvre a 52-seater vehicle.

“The car park layout appears tight, and whether a long vehicle can safely be driven in and out of the car park is a consideration,” said the committee.

“A regular bus service would operate between the leisure centre and Leighton Buzzard railway station, according to the transport assessment.

“Given the level of activity and the anticipated bus usage, clarification is sought as to where the bus stop will be located.

“The plans fail to show how the new building would link into the current footpath and cycle network. It needs to be made clear that pedestrians and cyclists will be segregated by way of dedicated footpaths and cycleways.

“Spectator capacity for viewing the swimming pools was a further concern. Can assurance be provided that the issues raised by parents and swimming clubs regarding capacity have been met adequately?” asked the committee.

“And little detail is offered about what will be provided as part of CBC’s sustainability agenda, and whether the proposal is to include green roofs.”

The committee’s comments will be submitted to the planning authority before the application is considered by CBC’s development management committee.