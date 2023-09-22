Councillor's plans for greenbelt development in Heath and Reach approved despite objections

Map showing the development location. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A councillor’s retrospective plans for a mixed agricultural and equestrian use on a Bedfordshire farm have been approved, despite opposition from the parish council and some residents.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion and his wife submitted an application to Central Bedfordshire Council for their proposals, including six stables for horses and ponies for personal use at Bakerswood Farm in Bakerswood Close.

They also want to build a track on the nine-and-a-half acre site, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

Planning officer Peter Vosper said: “The land is in the greenbelt and the Greensand Ridge nature improvement area.

“Immediately to the west is the Heaths site of special scientific interest (SSSI), an ancient woodland and a county wildlife site.

“A condition should be attached requiring the equestrian facilities to be for personal use only and not for any commercial purpose.

“Locating the stables in the garden of the applicant’s property means public views are limited. A hedgerow is planned to provide extra screening.”

A statement read on behalf of Heath and Reach Parish Council described it as “strongly opposed to the application involving unlawful development in the village greenbelt”, while suggesting: “The stables are clearly visible from Thrift Road.”

Objector Karen Taylor representing “all other residents of Bakerswood” said: “This case is quite contentious for several reasons. The applicant is a ward councillor and should be following the rules.

“The horses stabled on this land all belong to a third party. She’s the one who’s exercised and tended to her horses twice a day.

“She’s told us previously she pays rent and has a contract for this land. Two weeks ago, four horses were removed to be stabled elsewhere by the owner.

“But we’ve no objection to the applicants owning and caring for their own horses on this land.”

Lucie Stone, from agent for the applicant Briggs and Stone, explained: “The stable buildings are on the backdrop of a tree boundary and aren’t visually detrimental within the landscape.

“It’s typical for children to loan ponies in third party ownership. It would be pretty unjust to require an applicant to buy a pony when a child’s growing up, with changes in dimensions and abilities.

“The purpose of withdrawing the first application was to omit some of the land ownership under a restoration project.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young referred to it turning into “a very emotional debate”, saying: “This application is entirely compliant with our Local Plan policies.

“You don’t need to provide special circumstances for a sporting equestrian pursuit in the greenbelt. The officer has covered all of the ‘blot on the landscape’ viewpoints with a planning condition requiring appropriate mitigation.

“There were three Shetlands sheltered temporarily and one had a foal. That’s not a commercial transaction. A condition says no renting it out to other people to stable their horses.

“It’s been suggested it’s the first step in grabbing land to eventually build houses. I’d be surprised if anyone was given permission to build any properties at the top of a hill, immediately next to a SSSI.

“That’s wild speculation. It’s not a brownfield site and if this is granted it won’t become one, but an equestrian site for personal use and not commercial gain.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham added: “If planning permission is infringed, that would need to go through the council’s enforcement department and appropriate action would be taken.”