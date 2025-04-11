Criticism for Central Beds Council over failure to hold public meeting on Leighton Buzzard flooding
Gabriella Morrelli, a Central Bedfordshire resident, claimed the council is “breaking the law” regarding the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 when she spoke at the council’s Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, April 10).
But the council said its decision to refuse a public meeting “is lawful”.
“On September 22 and 23, 2024, I and numerous other residents living in Leighton Buzzard were forced to leave our homes in the early hours of the morning or retreat upstairs due to floodwater entering or surrounding our properties,” Ms Morrelli said.
She added that CBC was asked to hold a public meeting to discuss the causes and solutions of flooding.
“No public meeting has been arranged, and on the contrary, CBC has retreated from organizing a public meeting to discuss all the issues,” she said.
“As a lead local authority, it has a legal duty to consult the public.
“The legislation also makes it clear that lead local authorities have a duty to cooperate.
“So we’re now calling the lead local flood authority to organize a public meeting to discuss the flood risk management strategy and the investigations into flooding.”
The leader of the council, councillor Adam Zerny (Independent Alliance, Potton) said the council has taken the flooding “seriously” all the way through the process, but it is just one of the agencies who share responsibility for flooding.
“We have held two flooding summits, and we’ve worked very closely with all the agencies involved,” he said.
Lorna Carver, the council’s director of place and communities, said Ms Morrelli’s interpretation of the Act “isn’t quite right”.
“Following a review of the Flood and Water Management Act 2020 and CBC’s actions, legal advice was sought, which deemed that CBC had followed the requirements of [its] role.
“Central Bedfordshire Council as lead local flood authority has a statutory duty to consult with the public during the development of a local flood risk management strategy.
“However, the Act does not require holding public meetings following flooding events.
“Consequently, CBC’s decision to refuse a public meeting on this flooding issue is lawful and complies with statutory requirements,” she said.
