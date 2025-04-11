Criticism for Central Beds Council over failure to hold public meeting on Leighton Buzzard flooding

A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has been criticised for its failure to hold a public meeting following the flooding in Leighton Buzzard last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriella Morrelli, a Central Bedfordshire resident, claimed the council is “breaking the law” regarding the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 when she spoke at the council’s Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Thursday, April 10).

But the council said its decision to refuse a public meeting “is lawful”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On September 22 and 23, 2024, I and numerous other residents living in Leighton Buzzard were forced to leave our homes in the early hours of the morning or retreat upstairs due to floodwater entering or surrounding our properties,” Ms Morrelli said.

She added that CBC was asked to hold a public meeting to discuss the causes and solutions of flooding.

“No public meeting has been arranged, and on the contrary, CBC has retreated from organizing a public meeting to discuss all the issues,” she said.

“As a lead local authority, it has a legal duty to consult the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The legislation also makes it clear that lead local authorities have a duty to cooperate.

“So we’re now calling the lead local flood authority to organize a public meeting to discuss the flood risk management strategy and the investigations into flooding.”

The leader of the council, councillor Adam Zerny (Independent Alliance, Potton) said the council has taken the flooding “seriously” all the way through the process, but it is just one of the agencies who share responsibility for flooding.

“We have held two flooding summits, and we’ve worked very closely with all the agencies involved,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna Carver, the council’s director of place and communities, said Ms Morrelli’s interpretation of the Act “isn’t quite right”.

“Following a review of the Flood and Water Management Act 2020 and CBC’s actions, legal advice was sought, which deemed that CBC had followed the requirements of [its] role.

“Central Bedfordshire Council as lead local flood authority has a statutory duty to consult with the public during the development of a local flood risk management strategy.

“However, the Act does not require holding public meetings following flooding events.

“Consequently, CBC’s decision to refuse a public meeting on this flooding issue is lawful and complies with statutory requirements,” she said.