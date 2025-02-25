Cutting access to Central Bedfordshire tidy tips will lead to more fly-tipping, say councillors

Fly-tipping in Central Bedfordshire. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Plans to reduce public access to tidy tips from seven days a week to five under Central Bedfordshire Council’s budgeting proposals will lead to more fly-tipping, according to the local authority’s Labour group.

Labour claims the move will leave many residents without adequate access to waste disposal services within the district.

Financial pressures have prompted a lengthy scrutiny process to ensure CBC can deliver current service levels to residents, while making difficult budget calculations.

CBC’s chief executive Marcel Coiffait confirmed to the executive last week that “a total of 25.4 full-time equivalents will be deleted” from posts that have been vacant for some months. CBC is also considering removing posts where alternative ways of delivering work have been found, which would account for 61 jobs.

The Central Bedfordshire Labour group said in a statement it would oppose the Independent administration’s plans to reduce household waste recycling centre opening days and to introduce a restrictive booking system.

“This move will increase fly-tipping, create more administrative burdens and ultimately cost the council more than it saves. The closure proposal would leave many residents without adequate access to waste disposal services.”

Labour councillors are set to propose an amendment to a full council meeting on Thursday (February 27) to protect recycling services without increasing taxes, arguing that an increase in illegal dumping puts extra strain on local clean-up teams.

The group said its amendment would reverse these cuts, while maintaining a fully balanced budget. It would restore full weekly access using just £158,000 from CBC’s £9.6m contingency fund and generate £84,000 by cutting ten per cent of basic councillor allowances.

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker explained in response: “Reintroducing the booking system for the four household waste recycling centres allows residents to pick the best time for them and saves money as CBC can close them at quieter times of the week.

“They’ll all remain open at weekends. The booking system helps residents ensure they’ve a slot at the tip and avoids the need for queuing. There’s no evidence that law-abiding residents will resort to illegal flytipping because of this system.”

Labour group leader and Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan said: “This is a reckless cut that will do more harm than good.

“Fly-tipping increases when councils reduce access to recycling centres, leading to higher costs and environmental damage. The Independent administration has chosen to put short-term savings ahead of long-term sustainability, and residents will pay the price.

“Labour’s amendment provides a practical solution. We will keep the centres open, prevent unnecessary bureaucracy with a booking system and tackle the bloated councillor allowances.

“These allowances have been untouched this year, while damaging cuts to services are being imposed. The independent remuneration panel (IRP) noticed that Central Bedfordshire councillors have the third highest allowances out of 16 comparator councils.”

Executive member for finance councillor Baker added: “Councillors voted in the recent past to reduce allowances, and voted not to increase them for the coming year at the last full council meeting.

“Labour councillors had plenty of opportunity to speak then, if they felt the allowances should be reduced. They said not a word.”