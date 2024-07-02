Detailed plans for up to 950 homes plus school and shops in Leighton Buzzard submitted to council

Landscape Masterplan Block Plan

Detailed plans have been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council for part of a major development in Leighton Buzzard, including up to 950 homes.

The reserved matters application follows outline proposals for the project on land at Northern Chamberlains Barn in Heath Road, which include a site for a lower school, a local centre with retail and community uses, informal open space and a country park.

This area will contain allotments, orchards, tree and shrub planting, and play areas, according to a report to Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee.

There would also be a new halt for the town’s narrow-gauge railway, while the latest plans set out the appearance, landscaping and layout for the country park, said the report.

Town councillors welcome the public open space, although there are concerns about the level of parking on the site with 26 spaces proposed. The committee wondered whether that would be sufficient for a park of this size.

Councillors want to avoid visitors parking in less appropriate places, such as local residential areas. There would be an expectation for people to walk or cycle there.

Another issue is the urban drainage system and the risk of flash floods, after the town experienced instances of flooding last winter.

Councillors want to avoid adding to this issue and be convinced that the flood system is fit for purpose, if planning permission is granted. Their fears are that it could otherwise result in areas of land temporarily or permanently flooded.

A town council spokesman said: “This application was an information update for everyone, more than anything else.

“Who manages the country park is important, if it’s CBC or a third party and whether the town council would be included in their thoughts, as LLTC would be interested.”