Drop-in session for flood victims will take place in Leighton Buzzard today

Midshires Search and Rescue workers standing in floodwater.

Flooding drop-in sessions have been arranged in Leighton Buzzard today (Wednesday) with the Environment Agency for the local community, including those worst affected by last year’s downpours.

September’s floods were triggered by record rainfall in Bedfordshire, according to a motion from Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman, referred to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

With increased future instances of flooding likely, residents in vulnerable areas, such as Lovent Drive and Waterdell in Leighton Buzzard, are considering more permanent measures to protect their homes beyond the emergency kits available through the local resilience forum, said the motion.

Councillor Leaman told the executive: “We had the warning signs in Leighton Buzzard in January when properties were nearly flooded and it was almost inevitable this would happen again.

“I welcome some of the work the council and the agencies concerned are doing, although speaking to residents they remain concerned about the pace at which anything’s happening,” he explained.

“The drop-in sessions the Environment Agency is hosting today give the chance to engage with communities. The Section 19 report is due out at the end of February, almost 14 months after the first major flooding incident. I’d like to hear much more about when that’s being published.

“Having got over the emergency of last year, we need to consider how we engage with our communities most prone (to flooding). I know there’s money set aside in the CBC budget for this, which is great.

“But we should make householders aware how they can take measures and how communities can, together with CBC, the Environment Agency and the Internal Drainage Board, prevent these flood events because we’ll have another sooner rather than later.

“While the news has moved on, some of the communities have been unable to. There are many in Waterdell with dryers in their properties still, and some people aren’t yet back in their homes.”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny replied: “That Section 19 report will be ready by the end of February.

“It’s a positive step the Environment Agency is holding these public meetings. We’ve held a couple of flood summits last year, with more planned for this year.

“One of the significant points from those events is getting information out to as many people as possible in communities, so they understand what the local issues are, why flooding takes place and what’s being done to prevent it.”

Asked about when similar reports relating to September’s flooding are likely to be completed, councillor Zerny added: “Much of the work for the first report could be used for the second one, but I think the work proper will start once the first one has finished.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey said: “There’s good news the Internal Drainage Board has recruited an extra member of staff to look at natural flood management. This could reduce flooding in Leighton Buzzard by creating flood plains upstream.”

Today’s drop-in event is at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.